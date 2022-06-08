Latest ASUS ROG Chakram X gaming mouse has hot-swappable switches and Qi charging

The latest ASUS ROG gaming mouse, dubbed the Chakram X, is finally available to purchase at Amazon. It comes with a number of solid features, including tri-mode connectivity, a detachable joystick, 8,000Hz polling, a 36,000 DPI sensor, and much more. Designed for premium gaming setups, this mouse could be your next purchase when it comes time for a peripheral upgrade. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the ASUS ROG Chakram X gaming mouse.

ROG Chakram X delivers three connectivity modes and a joystick

The ROG Chakram X from ASUS offers quite a few premium features. We’ll start with the fact that it features tri-mode connectivity. What this means is that it can use low-latency 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, or wired options to connect to your desktop. This allows you to choose the mode that’s best for you depending on the scenario. Bluetooth can be great for gaming on-the-go, while 2.4GHz is convenient for most gaming. When it comes for the best latency, however, nothing can beat wired.

There’s also the Push-Fit Switch Socket II, which allows you to hot-swap 3-pin mechanical switches and 5-pin optical micro switches for a variety of click forces and extended lifespan. Yep, you read that right, this mouse features hot-swappable switches, something we really only see in premium gaming keyboards normally.

The ROG Chakram X also has DPI on-the-scroll for on-the-fly in-game adjustments to sensitivity. Plus, with seven buttons and a 4-way directional joystick, there are 11 programmable features for this mouse. Yeah, there’s also a joystick which is detachable if you aren’t a fan of it.

The ASUS ROG Chakram X also can be recharged two different ways. Of course, plugging in via a normal cable is a choice, but you can also set it on a Qi wireless pad to power up without plugging in. Plus, a full battery is said to last up to 114 hours of gaming before it’s time to recharge.

You can pick up the ASUS ROG Chakram X gaming mouse at Amazon for $159.99, though it’s currently backordered there. Purchasing now locks in your delivery window though and it should arrive in the next month or two.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love all of the things that the ROG Chakram X has to offer. The two biggest benefits, in my opinion, are the fact that it’s a wireless mouse that can be used in wired mode for lower latency, and the fact that it has hot-swappable switches. Both of these functions combine to deliver an ultra-premium build and make this mouse a solid choice for any gaming setup.

