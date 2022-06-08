Tile’s 2020 Slim Bluetooth tracker will ring to help you find it reaches new low of $20

Amazon is now offering the 2020 Tile Slim 1-pack for $19.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $30, this 33% discount marks the new all-time low we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $3.50. While not the latest version of the tracker, the Slim is designed to slide into your wallet or card holder so you won’t lose track of your gear. The Tile app will use your phone’s Bluetooth to detect how far away it is from the tracker and can even trigger the buzzer built into the Slim. Pressing the button on the Slim will also cause your phone to make noise even if it’s on silent if you misplace that instead. You can even get the Premium subscription to get alerted if you leave the tracker behind with your gear. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some money or need to track keys instead, check out the 2020 Tile Mate 1-pack for $17. The feature set of the Mate is pretty much the exact same as the Slim mentioned above. One unique feature of these trackers that other similar products may leave out is the compatibility with Alexa and Assistant. The Mate has a 200-foot range with a user-replaceable battery, unlike the Slim which comes with a 3-year non-replaceable battery. The same support for the subscription service that will alert you when you leave the tracker behind is present here. If you have an AirTag but are looking for a case to keep it with your keys, check out this 2-pack of IPX8 Waterproof AirTag Keychain Holder for $10.

Tile Slim 2020 Tracker features:

Easily put Slim in tight spaces like your wallet, passport case or luggage tag and use our free app on iOS or Android to find them. It’s also a great gift for your friends and family.

When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.

Subscribe to Premium or Premium Protect for proactive finding features and enhanced services including Item Reimbursement, Smart Alerts, and Free Battery Replacement.

