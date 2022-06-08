elago’s retro iMac-inspired Apple Watch stand falls to $11 at Amazon

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its W4 Apple Watch Stand to $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in both styles, this discount is only available through the end of the day and drops from the usual $13 price tag to mark a new 2022 low. If you’re still docking your Apple Watch on just the charging puck, bringing this elago W4 stand is a novel way to bring some added functionality to your bedside table. Alongside rocking a colorful design inspired by the iMac G3, it delivers support for Nightstand mode and a soft silicone build that won’t scratch your device. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the retro Apple flair in favor of this even more affordable model from elago instead. Bringing this Apple Watch dock to your bedside table will only set you back $10, while still delivering Nightstand mode and a convenient place to refuel your wearable. It comes in a variety of colors in order to make up for the lack of retro design.

Speaking of, this morning we saw an even deeper discount roll out on Apple Watch Series 7 models. With the 41mm style now starting at $300, there’s $99 in savings on the entry-level aluminum models to go alongside even deeper price cuts on cellular offerings at $119 off.

elago W4 Apple Watch Stand features:

Works with all Apple Watch Series (1,2,3,4 and 5) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. This retro stand was designed to look like the old 1998 iMac. When you place your Apple Watch in the stand, enjoy the nostalgic feel of using an older Mac monitor. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

