9to5Toys Daily: June 9, 2022 – iPhone 12 Pro Max $349 off, AirTag $24, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/06/9to5Toys-Daily-6922-11.02-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 24% on ELEGOO's Saturn MSLA 3D Printer at $380
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit now 40% off at $...
Xbox Game Pass lands on Samsung TVs later this month wi...
Save $150 on GIGABYTE's RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop
HP’s Chromebook 14 with 1080p screen and 14 hour ...
Bring home a regularly $500 Finer Form Spin Bike with i...
ABS Master desktop with i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU is made...
adidas End of Season Sale is live with up to 50% off Ul...
Load more...
Show More Comments