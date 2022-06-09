Eve Room HomeKit air quality monitors now 20% off: Thread model at $80 or Bluetooth from $56

Amazon is now offering the all-new Eve Room Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date at 20% off while coming within $5 of the all-time low set just once before a few months ago. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info

Those who can live without the newer Thread support stand to save even more by going with the original model. Now sitting at $55.96 after the on-page coupon has been clipped at Amazon, this is delivering a new all-time low at $3 below our previous mention and 20% in overall savings. Aside from relying on Bluetooth instead of the newfound Thread integration noted above, the original rocks much of the same air quality monitoring features into a similar aluminum enclosure. Not to mention a much lower price tag.

While our smart home guide is packed with discounts this week, all of the other HomeKit deals are centered around price cuts on Nanoleaf’s latest releases. Headlined by the new Lines modular lights returning to the all-time low at $180, there are other packages starting from $60 with as much as 50% in savings attached.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

