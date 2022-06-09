HP’s Chromebook 14 with 1080p screen and 14 hour battery life falls to Amazon low at $306.50

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14 2.6GHz/4GB/64GB for $306.57 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you tired of Windows laptops with terrible battery life? Well, Chrome OS is a much more lightweight operating system and is capable of much better battery life. You’ll find that this laptop can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, and just 45 minutes of being plugged in will take you from 0% to 50%. It also has a quad-core Intel processor and 4GB of RAM to handle most web tasks, including Facebook, word processing, note taking, and more. Then, after you finish work on this Chromebook, fire up YouTube or Netflix and enjoy watching your favorite channels or shows on the 14-inch 1080p display. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this laptop bag at Amazon for just $14. It’s designed to hold devices up to 15.6-inches, which makes it the perfect home for your new 14-inch Chromebook. There are also plenty of pockets to store chargers, mice, docks, and more in as well, ensuring you’re ready to go for any task at a moment’s notice.

If you need more power to say, edit video, photos, or game, then this Chromebook likely isn’t up to the task. Well, earlier this morning we found a solid deal on the i7/RTX 3060-powered gaming desktop, which is on sale for $350 off right now. Down to $1,250, it’s a great buy when you consider how much power it comes with. Be sure to check out our deal coverage which delivers all the details you need to know.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

This easy-to-use operating system was designed to be fast in every possible way, while keeping you safe and more secure on the web

Handle multitasking reliably with the perfect combination of performance, power consumption, and value

Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

