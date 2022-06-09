ABS Master desktop with i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU is made for gaming at $1,250 ($350 off)

Newegg is offering the ABS Master Gaming Desktop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,249.99 shipped. Down from $1,600 at Newegg, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a system of this spec. We did see a similar RTX 3060 desktop at $1,200 in May, though it had an i5 processor and not the i7 of today’s lead deal. Ready to give your setup a refresh, the RTX 3060 is great for both 1080p and 1440p gaming. It also packs a 10th Generation i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. All of this combines to deliver a solid system for gaming, content creation, or even office work. Check out our hands-on review of the RTX 3060 to find out more about its gaming capabilities and then head below for more.

Take your gaming setup on the go when picking up the Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop instead of today’s lead deal. Sure, the RTX 3060 has less power overall when compared to the desktop-class GPU in PC above. But, in the end, this is a completely portable setup with a built-in 144Hz display and 11th Generation i7 processor. At $1,224, it’s also a few bucks cheaper than the desktop above, so that’s worth noting as well.

Do you already own a desktop that just needs a graphics upgrade? Consider picking up the PNY RTX 3060 Ti that we found on sale for $550 the other day. It’s down to an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and normally goes for $720. Then, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your desk setup.

ABS Master Gaming Desktop features:

This gaming rig offers smooth performance for FHD gaming, 4K streaming, and multitasking. It comes in an elegant case complemented with arresting RGB lighting inside and out. And a tempered glass side panel gives a crystal-clear view of the neat, clutter-free build inside.

