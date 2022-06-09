Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board

Marshall fans rejoice, the company is refreshing its home speaker lineup to bring a wider soundstage than its predecessors. These speakers include the Acton, Stanmore, and Woburn, and they have been future-proofed so you can enjoy them for years to come.

With six decades of sound engineering knowledge, Marshall is refreshing the home speaker lineup to deliver balanced sound with “crisp, soaring treble and controlled, rumbling bass” with a focus on increasing the level of immersion in your music by upgrading the waveguides and angling tweeters outwards. Also included with these third-generation speakers is the all-new Placement Compensation that corrects for any reflective nearby surfaces that could distort the sound alongside built-in Dynamic Loudness that will make sure your music has a good tonal balance no matter the volume. Once you pick up one of these speakers, all you have to do is pair it with your phone and you can start playing music! Simplicity is key, and Marshall ensures this with bass and treble controls with a control knob so you don’t even have to pick up your phone.

Marshall Acton III

Connectivity

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2 and a 3.5mm jack with the Bluetooth connection being vital for future-proofing the speakers. The Marshall Bluetooth app will be able to provide Over-The-Air (OTA) updates so you will have access to all the latest features and software at a moment’s notice. The new 5.2 standard lowers the latency to the speakers so audio will be better synced to videos you may watch on your phone and the Multi-Stream feature, which is on its way, will permit connecting to multiple speakers on one device for whole-home audio. The Woburn III also has an HDMI input for connecting to a TV so you don’t have to rely on the built-in speakers, but instead use the powerful Marshall system.

Marshall Stanmore III

Sustainability

While Marshall has designed these speakers to deliver great home audio, it has equally considered environmental factors when it comes to the production of said speakers. The builds are PVC-free with 70% recycled plastic and only vegan materials being used. The aforementioned OTA updates will make sure “your speaker will never act its age” and will always have access to the latest software to keep it running. These environmental considerations do not come at the expense of looks, however. Each speaker sports the classic Marshall look with the metal mesh and signature Marshall script up front.

Marshall Woburn III

Marshall home generation III availability

All of the Marshall home generation III speakers are now available for pre-order, and shipping on June 23, starting at $279. Head below for full pricing and respective store links.

Marshall Acton III – $279 Marshall Store (Select which color you want before adding to cart)

Marshall Stanmore III – $379 Marshall Store (Select which color you want before adding to cart)

Marshall Woburn III – $579 Marshall Store (Select which color you want before adding to cart)



9to5Toys’ Take

Over-The-Air updates are a crucial part of any electronics with wireless interaction software that can have bugs and potential vulnerabilities, alongside increasing a product’s lifespan by adding new features and providing said updates. I am partial to the classic black Marshall look myself, but having the other colors is great so consumers can pick one that best matches their home.

