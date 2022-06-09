Samsung 2022 bezel-free 75-inch 8K mini-LED TV over $1,050 off at $5,449, more from $1,398

Amazon is now offering he 2022 model Samsung 75-inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K mini-LED Smart TV for $5,449 shipped. Regularly $6,500 and currently on sale for $6,000 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at over $1,050 off. This is one of the high-end models from Samsung’s latest lineup with a future-proof 8K resolution (4320p) across “20 distinct neural networks,” and a bezel-free design known as the infinity screen (there are no borders on the sides or top of the display). It delivers “full spectrum” Quantum HDR 64x color as well as an anti-glare watching experience, a 120Hz refresh rate, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, direct access to your streaming services, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more 2022 Samsung TV deals from $1,398.

Now clearly you are paying premium for the high-end treatment on the 2022 model above, but if you can make do with a slightly older 2021 option that can’t quite hit the heights of the QN900B 8K this VIZIO is worth a look. Coming in at $998 shipped on Amazon, the VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV will save you a ton and still deliver Dolby Vision HDR, HDMI 2.1 ports, and HDR10+.

Hit up the list below for more 2022 Samsung models on sale as well:

If you’re looking to upgrade a display you already have, take a look at this ongoing price drop on Chromecast with Google TV. Now sitting at a new 2022 low, you can land this streaming setup in your entertainment center for $40. Get a closer look at what it can bring to the table right here and swing by our Google deal hub for more of the brand’s smart gear.

Samsung QN900B QLED 8K mini-LED Smart TV features:

INFINITY SCREEN W/ SLIM ONE CONNECT: Escape into the nearly edge-to-edge screen; The Samsung Neo QLED 8K features the expansive Infinity Screen with a near-invisible bezel and the Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight

QUANTUM MATRIX PRO W/ MINI LEDS: Experience out-of-this-world detail on a screen made brilliant by a universe of tiny lights; With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a staggering grid of Samsung’s own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast

NEURAL QUANTUM PROCESSOR 8K: Behind the scenes, the ultra-high performance 8K processor uses 20 neural networks to deliver our most immersive picture yet, with intuitive Smart Hub controls, Atmos sound, exquisite 8K upscaling and more*

