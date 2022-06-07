Chromecast with Google TV sees 20% price cut down to 2022 low of $40

Several retailers are now offering the Google Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 shipped, including Adorama, Best Buy, and Walmart. Normally fetching $50, this is only the third discount of the year while matching the 2022 low at 20% off and coming within $1 of the holiday mention from December. Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While you’ll be skipping out on the first-party integrations noted above, going with the TiVo Stream 4K does mean you can make out for less. Powered by Android TV, this one arrives with 4K HDR playback alongside a similar dongle design and companion voice remote. So if the added savings seems like it’ll be worth the trade-offs, this $30 offering is certainly worth considering. Or you could also just opt for the onn Android TV Streaming Stick at $15 and call it a day.

The Google deals are flowing as we start the week and a notable offer on the Pixel 6 Pro is as good as it gets. Marking a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon, the $100 in savings go a long way towards delivering the best price yet of $799 with its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and Google Tensor chipset along for the ride.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

