Back up everything with Seagate’s 18TB external Expansion HDD at $339 (Amazon 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion 18TB External Hard Drive for $339 shipped. Regularly $500 like it typically fetches at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $350, this is the lowest price we can find. This model has sold for between $350 and $380 across 2022, is now at the lowest price we have tracked this year, and is matching the Amazon all-time low. It might not carry a solid-state drive, but 18TB of that would cost you thousands. This model delivers USB 3.0 connectivity with plenty of storage for years to come. It works with Windows and Mac machines out of the box and you can reformat it to run it as a Time Machine backup drive. More details below.

If the 18TB is overkill for your needs, yesterday afternoon we spotted SanDisk’s ArmorATD Portable HDD at a new Amazon all-time low. This one delivers 5TB of storage to your setup for $149 shipped and is wrapped in a protective “easy-grip bumper” for peace of mind when it taking it on-the-go. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more information as part of our hands-on review from earlier this year.

On the portable SSD side of things, Samsung’s latest T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD dropped even lower yesterday as well. This one saw its first price drop shortly after release and is now sitting at a new Amazon low starting from $133 shipped with up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and optional password protection. We also went hands-on with this model recently and everything you need to know is waiting right here.

Seagate Expansion 18TB External HDD features:

Ideal for the home, office, or dorm, Seagate Expansion desktop drive offers enormous desktop storage for photos, movies, music and more. Backing up and transferring content is incredibly easy — just drag and drop! To get set up, connect the USB hard drive to Windows or Mac — no software required. For Apple Time Machine, simply reformat. Included is an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and 18W power adapter. Plus, Seagate Expansion comes with Rescue Data Recovery Services for additional peace of mind.

