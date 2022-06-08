SanDisk’s ArmorATD Portable HDD bolsters your EDC with 5TB of storage for $149 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD Portable External Hard Drive for $149.07 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently on sale for $165 at B&H, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While this might not be one of those speedy portable SSDs, just 4TB of SanDisk Extreme storage will you $440 right now, for comparison’s sake. Its ArmorATD lineup delivers economical file storage in an anodized aluminum enclosure surrounded with its rugged “easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durability.” It features both USB-A and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity (USB-C). You can get a closer look at the user experience in our hands-on review and more details below.

If you prefer to go with speed over capacity, we spotted a new all-time low on Samsung’s latest T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD this morning. Now starting from $133 shipped, it will certainly cost you more than our lead deal on a per GB basis, but it is also more compact and significantly faster at up to 1,050MB/s. Get a closer look at the deals right here and head over to our recent Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on piece for additional details.

For something even more portable, this morning also saw a new Amazon all-time low go live on Kingston’s USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Flash Drive. The DataMax Traveller delivers speeds up to 1,000MB/s in a housing that can slide right onto your keychain at $130 shipped. It features USB-C connectivity and you can get a complete breakdown of what it is capable of in today’s coverage. Swing by our Mac accessories deal hub for additional ways to bolster your at-home and portable computing experience.

SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD features:

USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage

USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible

Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel

Built tough with an easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durabilty you can trust

3-Year limited warranty

Ready to go with Mac (HFS+). Works with Windows via reformat.

