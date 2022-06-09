Skydio 2+ drone packages see $100 discounts for Father’s Day with free extra battery

Skydio is now offering a rare chance to save on its popular 2+ quadcopter in honor of Father’s Day. Applying code FathersDay22 at checkout will take $100 off any of the packages you choose, and also scores you a free battery once added to your cart. A great place to get started is the Skydio 2+ Starter Kit at $999 shipped. Normally fetching $1,099, this package amounts to $199 in savings with the free battery thrown in and is the best discount of the year. Skydio 2+ stands out from other quadcopters on the market with one of the most advanced onboard computer systems out there. Backing the 27-minute flight time and ability to record 4K60 HDR video, there’s also 360 obstacle avoidance, a 6KM-range, and more. Get a closer look at what to expect from Skydio over at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

The same savings and free battery promotion detailed above also apply to a few other packages of Skydio 2+ drone. Just remember to apply the aforementioned code and add the battery to your cart.

Skydio Father’s Day deals:

Skydio 2+ features:

Designed to be your personal film crew, Skydio 2+ comes with unmatched autonomous subject tracking and 360 obstacle avoidance, all while capturing stunning 4K60 HDR content. Launch, fly, land, and export all with the Skydio app and get up to 27 minutes of flight time with the improved Skydio 2+ Battery. Add an accessory upgrade and connect a Skydio 2+ Beacon to fly hands-free, extending your range up to 3km or add a Controller to fly with precision for up to 6km.

