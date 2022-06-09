Theragun’s popular Elite massage gun drops to $240 (Reg. $399), more from $159

Woot is now offering the Theragun Elite Percussive Massage Gun for $239.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $399, this is well below the competing Amazon discount and marking the best we’ve seen to date at $109 under our previous mention. Arriving as one of the more middle-ground solutions in the Theragun stable, the Elite massager packs plenty of notable features to help you make the most of your spring training. Its brushless motor features adjustable speed settings that can be adjusted from the built-in OLED screen, as well as 120-minute battery life to help with both pre- or post-workout relief. Head below for more from $159.

Spring Theragun discounts at Amazon:

Theragun Elite features:

Depth, speed, and force are key to any deep muscle treatment, but Theragun impacts muscle with a targeted, scientifically calibrated dose for greater therapeutic benefits for the body. All it takes is a quick 30 second sweep to activate the body before a workout or over your shoulders after a long day to release tension and stress.

