Amazon Echo Father’s Day sale discounts Alexa smart speakers from $30

Heading into the weekend, Amazon is launching an Echo device Father’s Day sale. This time specifically focusing on the Alexa-enabled smart speakers, pricing starts at $30 shipped. Our top pick is the latest Echo 4th Gen Speaker at $74.99 in three styles. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while beating our previous mention by $5 and coming within $5 of the 2022 low set over 2 months ago. Amazon’s latest flagship smart speaker arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. Head below for more.

Amazon Echo Father’s Day sale highlights:

As far as other ways to control Alexa, earlier this week we saw a discount go live on Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential. Alongside just providing a screen-based experience centered around Amazon’s voice assistant that’s a perfect nightstand alarm clock, there’s also unique animations that give Alexa some added personality when she replies to your queries. All that makes the $50 sale price even more notable.

Amazon Echo features:

Talk about well-rounded. Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

