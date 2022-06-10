Honeycomb’s Alpha Flight Control System with Yoke and Switch Panel returns to low of $230

Today only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is offering the Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls Yoke and Switch Panel for $229.99 shipped. Normally going for $280, as it does from Honeycomb’s official Amazon storefront, this 17% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this control system. One of the most advanced flight control systems for simulators out there, the Honeycomb Alpha has a full 180-degree yoke with a dual linear ball bearing to produce smooth motion with no dead zone. Alongside the yoke is a grand total of 13 programmable buttons and switches that allow you to introduce authentic procedures during your flights. Whether you’re a casual flight simmer or a pilot looking for a more realistic experience, the Honeycomb Alpha is a great addition to your setup. Keep reading for more.

Right now you can also pick up the Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant from Newegg at $240. It currently goes for the normal $280 on the Amazon storefront and is designed to be paired with the Alpha Yoke and Switch Panel. The Bravo is an all-in-one cockpit system that includes a configurable throttle setup as well as a gear level, autopilot controls, flap control, and a trim wheel. When paired with the Alpha above, you will have practically every control you’d need for flying most aircraft without needing a keyboard. You can even pick up the Throttle Pack for Airbus A319-A380 add-on for $68 that will let you simulate flying Airbus aircraft with appropriate throttle levers and such.

If you want to save some cash overall and want a system that has a lot of these features packed into one unit, be sure to check out the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System at $350. Alongside having a lot of similar controls, you will also be able to use this with an Xbox to play Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator.

Honeycomb Alpha Yoke and Switch Panel features:

The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls Yoke & Switch Panel is the most advanced flight simulation system available to simmers, flight students and pilots. The yoke has a full 180° yoke rotation with smooth control and no center detent or dead zone. The base includes a Switch Panel with master, alternator, avionics, and light switches as well as a 5-position ignition switch. The left and right handles feature 13 programmable buttons and switches for fully customizable flight. The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls Yoke & Switch Panel was designed and developed in California by pilots and aerospace engineers to ensure the most realistic flight simulation experience possible.

