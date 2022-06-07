Turtle Beach’s new VelocityOne Flight Control System with throttle reaches new low at $350

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System for $349.95 shipped. Normally going for $380, this $30 in savings marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen for this system. This all-in-one flight control system includes a yoke, trim wheel, and throttle quadrant to provide pretty much every control you’d want to step up your casual flight simulator experience whether you play on PC or Xbox One, Series X|S. The throttle quadrant includes both push-pull and lever throttle controls whether you’re flying a Cessna 172 or a Learjet. The yoke system uses a 100% contactless system for creating 180 degrees of yoke rotation with Hall-Effect sensors in addition to the integrated rudder and brake controls by your fingertips. The full-color flight management display allows you to monitor various data points while flying such as seeing ETA to destination, flight time, and more. You can learn more by checking out our announcement coverage.

If you want to save some cash, you can build out a similar setup with Logitech’s G Pro Flight lineup starting with the Flight Yoke System for $170. This kit includes a yoke with a desk clamp and a throttle quadrant that too has its own clamp. I have used this kit before and it works decently well but it does have a very plastic feel. Then you could choose from a selection of flight panels such as this Switch Panel for $100. Included with this panel are a landing gear lever, magneto selector, light switches, and other various system toggles. With this panel, you could start a Cessna 172 when paired with the control system. If you want a dynamic display, you can check out the Flight Instrument Panel for $150. This is a small LCD screen that can display a variety of different gauges from airspeed indicators, a virtual horizon, altimeter, and more that will all interact with the flight simulator.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System features:

Developed by world-class aeronautical engineers and pilots, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a complete flight control system that delivers the most immersive, authentic flying experience on the market. Offering intuitive and realistic controls, VelocityOne Flight equips users across all experience levels with an inclusive flight system to experience the thrill of flight. A true to life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provide precise, long-lasting control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel and custom lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircrafts. The VelocityOne flight management display allows you to configure your product on-the-fly. The integrated status indicator panel presents real-time alerts on supported simulation platforms. Simple USB connection offers Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One or Windows 10 & 11 users an easy setup process.

