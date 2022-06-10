Illuminate your yard with a 2-pack of 800-lumen outdoor solar spotlights for $19.50

Quntis Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 800-lumen Outdoor Solar Spotlights for $19.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Each light has 24 “super-bright” LEDs that deliver up to 800 lumens of brightness to your yard. You simply just have to set the lights into the ground (or wall-mount it with the included screws) and then let the sun do its job. The built-in solar panel will recharge the internal battery and allow it to run for up to 12 hours per charge, depending on if you use the lights on either medium or high brightness. Keep reading for more.

Quntis 800-lumen Outdoor Solar Spotlight features:

Add life to your yard and enjoy a different light show every night! Our outdoor spotlights, with their 24 super-bright LEDs and unique optical lens design, concentrate divergent light beams to the max and increasing brightness 30%, so our led solar spot lights shine 50% brighter than other.

Use the solar landscape spotlights two ways: stick it into the ground, or wall-mount it with the included screws. It’s easy to install which takes just 2 minutes, and needs no extra wiring. Install it once, use it safely forever! It’s perfect for lighting your pathway, garden, yard, driveway, patio, walkway, and more.

Our solar lights outdoor waterproof is made of high-class ABS material with IP65 waterproof design withstands heavy snow or rain, high heat, high frost, and other adverse weather conditions. Use these LED spot lights outdoor to decorate your backyard, pathway, garden, porch, or patio in any weather!

