JBL Charge 4 portable speaker sees Gold Box discount to $92 in time for summer (Save 23%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Acoustic Sound Design Inc via Amazon offers the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $91.96 shipped in a wide range of colorways. Normally fetching $120 or more, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at Amazon with 23% in savings attached. JBL’s Charge 4 pairs an IPX7 waterproof design with dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere. So whether you plan on chilling poolside as this summer winds down or just want a speaker to serenade you on the patio, look no further. Battery life clocks in at 20-hours, ensuring you can rock out all day long and can even be used to refuel your phone with a built-in 2.4A USB port. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, the JBL Clip 4 will let you get in on the portable speaker action for less cash. Also available in plenty of different designs, this one isn’t going to be able to dish out quite as room-filling of audio, but makes up for that with an even more portable design. Clocking in at $80, there’s a little clip on the top that gives this speaker its namesake and allows you to attach it to bags, tents, shower curtains, and really anything else.

If your portable speaker game could use a bit more flair from the typical stylings of the JBL models above, we just took a hands-on look at Marshall’s latest offerings earlier in the month. Arriving as the refreshed Emberton II and entirely new Willen, these speakers both come wrapped in retro vinyl designs that can pump out some balanced and loud tunes with internal batteries. Get a closer look at what the experience offers for both of them in our review.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!