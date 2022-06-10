Kensington’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock for Surface Pro 8 and Studio Laptop reaches new low at $314

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington SD5750T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $313.89 shipped. Normally going for $350 on Amazon, this 10% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen there. This same station goes for $340 from Microsoft and Kensington directly. Designed specifically for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio devices and certified by Microsoft, the Kensington Thunderbolt 4 dock will greatly expand the I/O of your Surface machine. Connecting over a single USB-C cable, the dock will provide 90W of Power Delivery to keep your machine powered while simultaneously adding dual 4K60Hz outputs or driving a single 8K30Hz display. Alongside supporting additional display outputs over USB-C, you gain an additional three USB-A Gen 2 5Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-A port for charging devices at 5V/1.5A, and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader for a professional office setup. Keep reading for more.

While Kensington specifically states that this dock is only designed for the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio, some reviews state it worked with their laptop. If you don’t want to take the risk of ordering this specific dock, Kensington has another option that is essentially the same dock but will certainly work with other machines for $351. Want to save some cash? Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $200. You will get the same support for either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered.

Right now you can pick up a SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE portable SSD for $270, the best price of 2022 outside a brief deal at $267. This drive will see speeds upwards of 1,050MB/s alongside its IP67 water and dust protection.

Kensington SD5750T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station features:

Designed exclusively for Surface, the SD5750T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Dock (DFS) offers premium Thunderbolt benefits now, and well into the future. Compatible with USB4/Thunderbolt 4-enabled Surface laptops, supports USB-C and USB-A accessories, and provides 90W power delivery regardless of how many devices are connected. Features include 11-ports [four Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (one 5V/1.5A charging port on the front and three Gen2 @ 10Gbps ports on the rear), one Gigabit Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and one UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader], Single 8K @ 30 Hz, or up to Dual 4K @ 60Hz video, 40Gbps data transfer speeds, secure and manageable Intel VT-d DMA protection, a zero-footprint mounting option, security cable lock slots, and free Kensington DockWorks software.

