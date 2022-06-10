Save big during Foot Locker Father’s Day Sale with 20% off orders of $49: Nike, more

Foot Locker Father’s Day Event offers 20% off clothing orders of $49 or more with promo code GIFT4DAD at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, PUMA, Jordan, and much more. FLX Members receive free delivery on all orders (free to sign-up). A highlight from this sale is the men’s Nike Tribute Joggers that are marked down to $56 and originally sold for $70. These joggers can be worn throughout any season and would make a phenomenal Father’s Day gift idea. You can choose from several color options and the tapered leg is highly flattering. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Summer Event that’s offering 25% off warm-weather gear.

