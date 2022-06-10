SKIL’s PWR CORE 12V brushless circular saw and PWR CORE 20V multi-tool on sale from $80

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 12V Brushless Compact 5.5-inch Circular Saw for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, you’re saving 20% and matching the lowest price that we’ve tracked all year. This bundle packs everything you need for getting started with DIY projects this summer. That includes the saw itself, an 18-tooth ultra-thin carbide-tipped blade, a 4Ah battery, and charger. Regardless of what projects you have on the docket for the summer, having a circular saw around is bound to help at some point. This model is compact, has a digital brushless motor, and uses a 12V battery to run. Plus, the battery itself has a USB-A port to recharge smartphones and more on the go. Keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is SKIL’s PWR CORE 20V Oscillating Multi-Tool for $99.99. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. This kit includes the oscillating multi-tool, a 2Ah 20V battery, charger, and 35-piece accessory kit. Oscillating multi-tools are perfect for a wide variety of tasks, and is one of the most used tools in my shop. The accessory kit includes several blades and a sanding attachment with some paper of various grits.

Be sure to check out the Carhartt Legacy metal frame tool bag that we found on sale at a 2022 low of $39.50. It’s regularly $50, and this is a great way to carry your tools around while completing projects this summer. Plus, you can swing by our tools guide to find other ways to save.

SKIL PWR CORE 12V Circular Saw features:

Tackle projects with a compact circular saw kit that includes a PWR Core 12 4. 0Ah Lithium Battery and PWR Jump Charger. you need to get started—tackle projects with a compact circular saw kit that includes a PWR Core 12 4. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR Jump charger.

The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for cutting through many materials.

Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWRAssist mobile charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!