Carhartt’s Legacy metal frame tool bag carries your gear at a 2022 Amazon low of $39.50

Alongside the ongoing Carhartt apparel sale from $14, Amazon is now offering the Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag for $39.47 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon 2022 low at more than 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Similar models sell for $70 and are currently marked down to $52.50 directly from Carhartt. This is the 14-inch carrier with a molded base for stability alongside an internal metal frame that “prevents the bag from collapsing on itself.” The triple needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, YKK zippers, and metal hardware are a nice touch alongside the zippered main compartment, 17 exterior pockets, and 10 interior pockets. There are certainly less expensive models out there, but many of them aren’t quite as ruggedly fashionable as the Carhartt variant. More details below.

While not quite as attractive an option if you ask me, you can save even more with the WORKPRO Tool Storage Bag. This one delivers a 16-inch carrier for your gear and comes in at about half the price on Amazon right now. There’s no metal frame in place and it comes from less well-known brand, but the savings might trump all of that for some folks.

Over in our tools guide you’ll find plenty of gear to throw in your new bag at a discount including these marked down Gerber and Kershaw knives. But you’ll definitely want to head straight over to the recent Home Depot bundle sale where you’ll find a series of RYOBI battery-powered gear on sale with offers starting from $99 with free accessories thrown in. All of the details on that sale are right here.

Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag features:

Durable tool bag with large, zippered main compartment, 17 exterior pockets and 10 interior pockets

Internal metal frame allows for easy access and prevents the bag from collapsing on itself

Triple needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, YKK zippers, metal hardware, abrasion-resistant base

Made of sturdy synthetic fabric with Rain Defender durable water repellent

14w x 10.5h x 9d inches; 2.2 pounds; limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!