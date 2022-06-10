WORX 4V 3-speed cordless screwdriver makes your DIY projects quicker at $25

Amazon is offering the WORX 4V 3-speed Cordless Screwdriver for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available from Loweâ€™s for the same price. Down from $44 at Amazon, todayâ€™s deal matches the all-time low that weâ€™ve seen in over a year. While normal screwdrivers are quite effective at both installing and removing screws, sometimes it can be a hassle depending on how many you have to do. Well, this cordless screwdriver has a slow, medium, and fast setting, where slow is great for backing screws out while fast drives in large fasteners with ease. Thereâ€™s a low battery light and you can recharge it with USB-C once it does need to be plugged in. Plus, there are two LEDs to help you see in dark spaces and it comes with 12 bits to have you up and going as soon as it arrives. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could always save some cash and pick up this 5-piece CRAFTSMAN screwdriver set at Amazon for $11 right now. Sure, it wonâ€™t turn the screw for you, but at a fraction of the cost, is the convenience really worth it? I donâ€™t know, sometimes it might be, but if you donâ€™t think so, then itâ€™s hard to go wrong with the CRAFTSMAN set.

Looking for other DIY tools to bring with you on your next job? Well, our dedicated guide is the best place to find the latest deals and sales weâ€™ve tracked down. Just today we found the SKIL PWR CORE 12V circular saw for $79, the PWR CORE 20V oscillating multi-tool at $100, and so much more.

WORX Cordless Screwdriver features:

A slow, medium, and fast setting to cover all common screwdriving applications. Slow is for backing screws out, fast is for driving large fasteners

Compact and lightweight so that you can use it for long stretches without hand fatigue. Plus, the slim design makes it easy to get into tight spaces

So youâ€™ll know how much juice you have left, and can plug it back into its USB Type-C charger and get fueled back up

