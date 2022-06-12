Solo Stove’s Bonfire portable fire pit returns to low of $260 today only, more from $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Solo Stove (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bonfire Portable Fire Pit for $259.99 shipped. Normally going for $330, this 21% discount mark a return to the second-lowest price we’ve seen in 2022. With summer night parties kicking off, Solo Stove is bringing its portable fire pit to the table with its unique construction that provides 360-degrees of airflow, a raised ash pan, and secondary burn which all leads to a more efficient burning process and no smoke. The included stand will also allow you to elevate the fire pit to provide more airflow while also protecting more heat-sensitive surfaces. Keep reading for more.

Solo Stove also has accessories you can pick up to go alongside the Bonfire fire pit such as the Bonefire Shield for $120. The shield will prevent any embers or sparks from flying out of the fire pit that could potentially burn people or your surroundings. However, it will not impact your ability to roast marshmallows or hotdogs. You can also pick up the Solo Stove Fire Pit Sticks for $70. This set of four fire pit sticks will allow you to roast marshmallows, hotdogs, and many other items over the Bonfire with the sticks twisting apart for compact storage and easier cleaning.

Reading out by a evening fire is a nice way to unwind after a long work day, be sure to check out today’s deals on Kindle eBooks from $1. There are books from pretty much ay genres such as mystery and thrillers to nonfiction to choose from while saving up to 95%. Just like the Solo Stove products menitoned above, these deals only last today, so jump on them before they’re gone.

Solo Stove Bonefire portable fire pit features:

The Solo Stove Bonfire is unlike any other fire pit you’ve ever seen! We have used our same patented technology that has been perfected into a portable fire pit to take along on trips or to enjoy at home. The best part? Nearly no smoke and only fine ash left over! Making the Bonfire not only easy to clean up, but won’t leave you smelling like campfire. The Bonfire gets its power from logs, & creates a secondary burn and a beautiful flame that your family and friends will enjoy gathering around!

