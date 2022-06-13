Amazon is offering Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses up to 25% off from $77

Ali Smith -
Amazon is offering Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses up to 25% off from $77 shipped. Prices are as marked. Update your shades for summer with the Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $163 and originally sold for $213. If you’re still on the hunt for a Father’s Day gift, this would be a spectacular choice. These classic sunglasses will never go out of style and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can also find them in several color options and they come in a convenient leather case for carrying. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Wayfair Warehouse Clearance Event that’s offering up to 80% off patio furniture, rugs, lighting, and much more.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
