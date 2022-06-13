Wayfair Warehouse Sale takes up to 80% off patio furniture, rugs, fire pits, more

80% off

The Wayfair Warehouse Clearance Event is live with up to 80% off original rates including patio furniture, decor, bedding, rugs, lighting, and more. Prices are as marked. Free two-day delivery on orders of $35 or more. One of our top picks fro this sale is the Breakwater Bay Kirstine Wood Set that is currently marked down to $520 and originally sold for $764. This set is perfect for entertaining guests this summer. The set comes with a bench seat, two chairs, and a coffee table. Best of all, this set is available in an array of color options. With over 3,500 reviews from Wayfair customers, this set is rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from the Wayfair Warehouse Event.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale that’s offering extra 70% off clearance items from just $5.

