Anker’s 15W solar panel with dual 2.1A USB outputs falls to new Amazon low at $35 (30% off)

Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker 15W Solar Panel with USB for $34.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $50, today’s deal saves 30%, and it also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this solar panel has two built-in USB-A ports that can deliver up to 2.1A of power under direct sunlight. This is a great device to keep in your camping bag to keep your devices charged while away from the house. Plus, the solar panel folds up to take up little space in your bag or at the campsite when not being used. Keep reading for more.

If you might need to power up at night, then we recommend using your savings to pick up this 10000mAh portable battery. It can be purchased at Amazon for $14 and delivers a 3A output with two USB-A ports. You can use the solar panel above to recharge this battery and then leverage the battery’s capacity to power your devices at night.

Continue overhauling your power solutions by picking up this car charger that can dish out 30W USB-A and 30W USB-C simultaneously. Coming in at $11 in our Smartphone Accessories roundup, you’re scoring the lowest price that we’ve tracked and scoring a pretty powerful charger here.

Anker 15W Solar Panel features:

  • PowerIQ delivers the fastest possible charge up to 2.1 amps under direct sunlight. 15W SunPower solar array is 21.5-23.5% efficient, providing enough power to charge two devices simultaneously. 
  • Industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels sewn into rugged polyester canvas offer weather-resistant outdoor durability. 
  • Compact size (11 × 6.3 in. folded / 18.1 × 11 in. opened) and elastic loops on each corner allow easy attachment to backpacks, trees or tents. Super lightweight (13.2 oz) and ultra-thin design (0.7 in. folded / 0.2 in. opened) make it ideal for long treks. 

Anker

