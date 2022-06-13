Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire 60W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $11, more

Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W Dual USB-C/A Compact Car Charger for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $16, today’s deal marks a return to an all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. This charger is ultra-compact and won’t add any bulk to your car. It uses a little flip handle so you can pull it out if needed. There’s both a USB-A and USB-C port available here, with QuickCharge 3.0 and Power Delivery 3.0 technologies in tow. Both outputs deliver up to 30W of power simultaneously, for a combined 60W output, which is pretty solid for a charger in this price range. It’ll allow you to charge a MacBook Air, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, or anything else really while on-the-go, making it the perfect option for summer travels.

The USB C car charger design is compact, One-handed operation can be easily plug and unplug because of the double pull ring design The car phone charger is combined with a zinc alloy metal body & smart chip, which features scratch-resistant, exquisite texture, and long-lasting life. Besides, the gold-plated circuit suppresses heat generation during charging and protects the device from over-current, overheating, and overcharging. The small car charger can plug into the standard auto socket (cigarette lighter) of all vehicle models with DC 12-24V input. It fits flush with the face of the console when pushed in and is designed with a foldable handle for pulling it out easily. The soft blue LED light is useful for finding USB sockets and driving safely in the dark.

