Save on a 2-pack of BORA parallel clamps $75, Milwaukee M12 6-tool combo kit at $289, more

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of BORA Parallel Clamps in various sizes from $74.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite sale here is the 2-pack of 50-inch Parallel Clamps for $76.99. Normally $104 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since 2019. If you’ve never used a parallel clamp, it’s one of the best options for getting nice and even clamping pressure across your entire project. Each clamp offers up to 1,100 pounds of pressure and “rock-solid stability.” Plus, the flat top makes it simple to set your clamped projects on the ground after gluing up, something that I personally find very useful. Keep reading for additional DIY discounts, as Home Depot has a wide-ranging Milwaukee sale going on today only as well.

Also today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering quite a few Milwaukee M12 and M18 DIY tools and bundles on sale. One of our favorite discounts from the sale is a Milwaukee M12 6-tool Combo Kit for $289 shipped. Down from $499, this is a whopping 42% off and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen this year for a similar kit. You’ll find that it includes everything needed to get started with DIY projects this summer. That includes a drill/driver, impact driver, oscillating multi-tool, HACKZALL, flashlight, and even a 3/8-inch ratchet. I have a similar M12 kit and love using it as the tools are compact but not underpowered in the least. Plus, the two batteries included will work in all M12 tools. Check out Home Depot for all the ways you can save today.

Don’t forget that we just found the Sparrow Peak 48-inch folding workbench on sale for $100 at Lowe’s today. And, after that, swing by our tools guide for all the other ways you can save on DIY upgrades.

BORA Parallel Clamp features:

The top-selling Bora Tool Parallel Clamp delivers exceptional clamping pressure and performance with an easy-to-use design. The 3.5-inch padded jaws slide up and down with a simple lift of the handle, and they automatically become parallel as you tighten them on your project. Robust precision clamping has never been so easy.

