Sparrow Peak 48-inch folding workbench back at 2022 low with 500-pound capacity at $100

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Sparrow Peak 48- by 20-inch Folding Workbench for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Down from $150, today’s deal is a match for our last mention from March. If you have a smaller workshop or office and need a proper place to complete tasks, this bench is perfect for the task. You’ll find that it spans 48 inches wide and 20 inches deep, coming in at 1.18-inches thick. There are collapsible brackets included with your purchase that allows the workbench to hold up to 500 pounds when deployed. Plus, when you’re done, it folds flat against the wall taking up very little room in your space. Keep reading for more.

If you’d prefer a larger work surface and don’t mind the bench taking up more area in your shop, then we have another option to check out. The 2x4basics Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage System kit includes all the brackets you’ll need to complete the build, though the wood is something that doesn’t come in the package. At $75, this does save some cash though and delivers a more versatile workbench than the folding model on sale above.

Don’t forget that you can still pick up the WORX 4V 3-speed cordless screwdriver for just $25. This marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and it normally fetches $44 there. Designed to help make simple DIY tasks even easier, this cordless screwdriver is just like the manual ones we’ve used for years except with three different speeds to choose from.

Sparrow Peak Collapsible Workbench features:

Take back your space with a temporary desk, table or workbench with this smart fold-away solution for your home, workshop, office, children’s room and more. Heavy duty steel brackets and solid wood butcher block top hold up to 500 lbs. when properly installed. Wood top comes pre-finished with a durable polyurethane and is ready to install.

