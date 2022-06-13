Cricut’s app-enabled Joy crafting machine returns to all-time low at $99 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the Cricut Joy Machine for $99 shipped. Normally going for $129, this 23% discount marks a return to the all-time Amazon low price we’ve tracked, matching the 2021 Black Friday deal. This compact cutting machine is perfect for the casual crafter with its ability to cut 50+ materials and app-based control. Using Cricut’s Smart Material, the Joy can make long, repeated cuts without a cutting mat for “ease and efficiency.” You can also make custom cards quickly using the Joy alongside the Card Mat with the app having a wide collection of designs and projects to do. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the Cricut Joy.

With the savings you get picking up the Joy with today’s deal, you could also grab the Cricut Joy Tote Bag for $24. This machine is very compact and this tote bag provides a padded interior to keep the Joy safe while traveling and also includes a magnetized back pocket for cutting mats, interior pockets for pens, and a divider for cord storage. You could also pick up the Elegance Sampler of Smart Removable Vinyl for $4. As mentioned previously, this smart material works without a cutting mat so you can just load it and go, and this removable vinyl can be removed from whatever you apply it to without leaving residue making it great for walls, mirrors, and other surfaces. If you want permanent vinyl, you can pick up the 48-inch long roll of Black Smart Vinyl for $6.

The Cricut Joy is controlled by an app and you can pick up the latest iPad mini 6 starting at $400 with the 256GB model reaching its all-time low at $540. The iPad mini 6 is the perfect addition to any home looking for a multi-media device for the kids with the A15 Bionic chip and the edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display.

Cricut Joy Machine features:

Leave the pinboards and inspiration boards behind and turn your imaginations into real-life projects with the Cricut Joy Machine – a compact, portable DIY cutting machine that lets your creative desires do the talking. At just 3.9 kg, this lightweight cutter helps you create custom-made vinyl decals, labels, or personalized Birthday banners or cards, just about anywhere. While it cuts a range of 50+ materials, this smart gadget is also compatible with Cricut Smart Materials for matless cutting. Capable of writing in any style or cutting in any shape, the cutter cuts individual shapes up to 4 ft long or makes repeated cuts extending up to 20 ft. It’s so small and compact that it fits in a cubby, and is so easy to use that it gets projects done in a flash, even 15 minutes. Get the optional Joy Tote and be ready to take your creativity with you everywhere. With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a cloud-based app, get access to thousands of customizable designs and templates. Includes blade and housing, fine point black pen, StandardGrip mat, welcome card, power adapter and 50 online ready-to make projects and a free trial membership to Cricut Access for new subscribers.

