iPad mini 6 all-time lows arrive to start the week from $400 (Save up to $109)

Joining the Apple Pencil 2 price cut earlier today, Amazon is starting of the week by offering all-time lows on the latest iPad mini 6. Starting with the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models from $399.99 shipped, several styles are available. Each one is down from the usual $499 going rate and matching the low set only once before at $99 off. New all-time lows have also rolled out on the 256GB capacity, which now sit at $539.99, down from $649. That’s $109 in savings and $10 under previous mentions.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

While Apple Pencil 2 is a must-have add-on, I probably don’t need to tell you just why it’s worth picking up. Instead, it’s worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $56 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with the discounted colorways above.

Speaking of Apple Pencil 2, right now it is also on sale to go alongside today’s iPad mini price cuts. Dropping to a new 2022 low, we’ve only seen the must-have accessories discounted twice before and now to start the week, the best price of the year has arrived at $99. That’s $30 off the going rate and an even better chance to elevate the drawing or note taking side of the iPad feature set.

Apple iPad mini 2022 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

