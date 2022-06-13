Amazon’s Gold Box has Cuisinart grilling tools, accessories, and Dalstrong knives from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Cuisinart grilling tools and accessories priced from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discounted item here is the 20-piece Aluminum Grill Tools Set for $39.76. Normally $50, this 20% discount marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all year for this set, making today’s sale particularly notable. These tools will make it super simple for you enjoy grilling as it includes a spatula, tons, basting brush, skewers, and even a digital temperature fork. Simply take the fork, stick it into the meat on the grill, and it’ll tell you if it’s at the proper temperature. Check out Amazon for more ways to save on Cuisinart gear and then head below for more.

Also on sale today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dalstrong Inc. (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 18-piece Colossal Knife Set with Block for $277.60. For comparison, it normally fetches $400 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These knives are “incredibly razor sharp” and have a full tang. The blade is comprised of imported high-carbon German steel and the edge is hand-polished at 16 to 18 degrees per side. There are 17 knives in total included here, plus a honing steel as well as the block itself to keep things neat and tidy on your counter. A lifetime warranty is also included, ensuring that these knives will last many years in your family.

Don’t forget that Anova’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cooker is on sale for a 2022 low of $133 from its normal $199. This sous vide has a companion app that allows you to monitor and control it with ease for the perfect cook every time. After checking out the Anova discount, check out our home goods guide for other ways to save on kitchen upgrades.

Chef’s spatula, grill tongs, digital temperature fork, silicone basting brush, four pairs of corn holders, five skewers, cleaning brush with extra brush head are all contained in a durable aluminum carrying case – perfect for the on-the-go or at home.

The perforated spatula with serrated edge for cutting and built in bottle opener, makes it easy to flip, cut, and serve foods. The tongs are designed to easily grab, flip, and serve foods, both made from durable stainless steel.

The digital temperature fork comes with recommended preset temperature and has a built-in alarm, ensuring you wont’ overcook your meat again.

The silicone brush is designed to lather the meat in thick and even coats of marinade to deliver the ultimate flavor to any meat.

