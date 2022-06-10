Anova’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cooker with companion app hits Amazon 2022 low at $133 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Wi-Fi 1000W Precision Cooker for $132.99 shipped. Regularly $199, this is 39% off the going rate with $66 in savings. Today’s deal is $6 under our previous mention for a new Amazon 2022 low. Anova is one of the best in the game and this is its mid-tier model that suits most family meals at slightly below the price of the less powerful Nano model. It delivers 1000W water bath cooking for succulent “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more” alongside Wi-Fi connectivity to the Anova app to “access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.” More details below.

If you don’t already having something suitable laying around the house, you’ll want to pickup an affordable container to use with your new sous vide water bath cooker. This Everie 12-quart option is specifically designed for just that with an included hinged lid at $35 shipped. It is made to work with “all Anova models” as well.

Check out this deal on Traeger’s pellet grill at the second-best price of the year, then head over to our home goods hub for even more cooking and kitchen offers. One notable option is the new Amazon all-time low we are tracking on the Dash Chef Series 7-in-1 Air Fry Oven. This model is now among the most affordable ways to bring home an all-in-one countertop cooker that also supports both air fry action and includes a rotisserie setup. You can get a complete breakdown of the feature set in yesterday afternoon’s coverage right here.

Anova Sous Vide Wi-Fi 1000W Precision Cooker features:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal foods for sous vide. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

