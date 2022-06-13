Father’s Day fashion gift guide: wallets, sunglasses, golf shoes, polos, and more

Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you haven’t found a gift yet, this guide will help you find a perfect option. We’ve got an array of ideas for the golfer as well as accessories to steal the show of every outfit. Be sure to head below and add these pieces to your cart so that you can give your Dad a spectacular gift this year.

For the golfing dad

Golf season is in full swing. If your Dad likes to hit the links, we’ve rounded up a few great options to choose from. First, we’re covering golf shoes. One of our top picks in golf shoes is the Men’s FootJoy Tour Alpha style. These shoes feature an optimized performance stabilizer system to lock your feet into place for your golf swing. This style is lightweight, durable, and 100% waterproof. You can choose from three different lacing systems and pricing ranges from $190 to $250.

Another phenomenal gift idea for Father’s Day, especially for a Dad who loves golf, is a polo shirt. A standout style is the TravisMatthew Thundersnow Polo Shirt. It features superior mobility with quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, and moisture-wicking fabric. This shirt looks nice on or off the course and pairs perfectly with shorts or chino pants alike. The Southern Tide Pine Print Driver Performance Polo Shirt is also a great option. I love that it’s infused with UV protection and has a logo on the back of the neck for a standout look. Plus, the four-way stretch is also a key component for your swing.

Father’s Day approved accessories

For the active Dad, the Men’s Fast and Free Running Hat is an essential. Its a really nice summer hat because its sweat-wicking, lightweight, and features an array of neutral color options to match all of your summer outfits. It also has reflective detailing to help keep you visible in low light.

Sunglasses are another piece for summer you can’t live without. Tom Brady recently partnered with Cloos and we love the Wayfair style. It’s a classic style of glasses that will look great on every face shape. The rounder style is very on-trend for this season, and it’s cut from biodegradable acetate. You can also choose from several color options, and they’re priced at $189.

A really on-trend style from Ray-Ban is the Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. This is an elevated aviator from the classic style and pairs perfectly with athletic, casual, or dress wear. I really enjoy the double bridge design and the slim sides add a great touch as well. This style is priced at $155 and you can choose from two color options as well.

Finally, it always seems that Dads need a new wallet, just in time for Father’s Day. If you’re looking for a high quality option at a great price, the Johnston & Murphy Slimfold Leather Wallet is a really excellent choice. The slim design slides right into your back pocket, and the Italian calfskin leather features plenty of pockets and card slots to keep you organized. It’s priced at just $25 too!

