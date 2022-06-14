Amazon offers up to 70% off adidas golf apparel for summer from $23 Prime shipped

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering up to 70% off adidas golf apparel from just $23 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Ultimate365 Shorts that are priced from $31 and are available in several color options. This is a new Amazon all-time low and they’re regularly priced at $65. These shorts feature UPF 50+ sun protection and they feature a lightweight design. Plus, this style is highly breathable and infused with stretch for added comfort. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale that’s featuring deals from just $30.

