Apple discounts 2000s blockbusters and fan-favorites in latest $10 or less movie sale

iTunes is back to start the week today by launching Apple’s latest movie sale. This time around putting the 2000s in the spotlight, you’ll find a series of movies released throughout the decade ranging from blockbusters to comedies, animated classics, and more. Everything enters at $10 or less and is joined by a $7 action movie sale. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that came out throughout the 2000s, all at $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many films that have since become classics that are joined by favorite comedies, animated titles, and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the 2000s hits, iTunes is also carrying the discounts over to a selection of action titles. Including fan-favorites like John Wick and Terminator 2, there are plenty of titles here all at $7. These are either matching all-time lows or down to the best prices yet and would typically run you $15. Here are some highlights:

