Dremel’s 3000 30-piece rotary tool kit reaches 2022 low at $54.50, more Bosch tools from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool with 2 Attachments and 28 Accessories Kit for $54.36 shipped. Normally going for $69, this 21% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen with $14.50 in savings. The Dremel 3000 Rotary tool can vary its speed between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM with an “innovated air flow system” that prevents heat build-up for smoother and quieter operation. The motor brushes can be replaced once they wear out which will happen after a certain amount of time. With this accessory kit, you will be able to immediately start cuttings, sanding, polishing, carving, and more. The storage case will keep everything organized and make it easy to transport. Keep reading for more.

Amazon is also offering deals on a selection of Bosch Tools and Accessories as part of this Gold Box. This means the deals here will be gone by midnight pacific so be sure to capitalize on these before they’re gone.

Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool Kit features:

With a Dremel high-speed rotary tool, you’re holding nearly a century of innovation and engineering in your hand. We’re the original inventors of the rotary tool and today we’re the leading manufacturer of the tool that has transformed DIY. The Dremel tool range gives you a wide selection of rotary tools and accessories, including the EZ Lock™ & EZ Drum™ system for quick accessory changes. You can also choose from various rotary attachments to carry out high-precision work with amazing results. The Dremel high-speed rotary tool raises the bar for optimum functionality, versatility and ease of use. Whatever your needs and whatever your level, with the Dremel rotary tool system you can tackle any DIY or creative project no matter how big or small.

