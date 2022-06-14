Energizer and NEBO rechargeable 1,000-lumen LED flashlights from $12.50, more up to 50% off

Patrick Campanale
From $11

Amazon is offering the Energizer Rechargeable 1,000-lumen LED Flashlight for $12.71 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal saves you 50% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve ever seen a 1,000-lumen light offered for. This flashlight offers a “bright, reliable beam” that can reach “up to 500 meters” thanks to its 1,000-lumen brightness. It’s also waterproof, shatterproof, and impact-resistant, with the ability to be dropped up to 1 meter and delivering an IPX7 rating. Plus, it’s rechargeable, so when the flashlight starts to die, simply plug it in without having to worry about buying more batteries. Keep reading for more.

More flashlight and lantern deals:

If you’re planning on bringing a lantern or LED flashlight on your next camping adventure, don’t forget to pick up Anker’s portable solar panel that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $35 right now. It has two USB-A ports built-in, capable of delivering up to 2.1A of power to your portable devices with nothing but the sun’s rays, making it a great choice for outdoor adventures.

Energizer Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

  • Prepare for emergencies with this rechargeable Energizer Tactical LED Spotlight with a bright, reliable beam 
  • Offers intense brightness and long beam distance with rugged aircraft-grade aluminum construction for a versatile handheld tactical spotlight 
  • Use this LED light as an emergency flashlight, outdoor flashlight or work flashlight 

