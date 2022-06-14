Save $300 on MSI’s GP66 RTX 3080-powered laptop with 240Hz display at new low of $1,700

The official eBay Best Buy storefront is now offering the MSI GP66 15.6-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,000, this 15% discount, or $300 in savings, marks a new low price we’ve seen for this model. This price is also matched at Best Buy directly. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H and RTX 3080 graphics, the MSI GP66 is fully capable of driving its 15.6-inch 1080p 240Hz display in pretty much any game. The 16GB of system memory is paired with 1TB of PCIe SSD storage for lightning-fast access to your games and data. On the networking side, Killer Wi-Fi 6E is present for wireless internet that is similar to a wired connection on supported networks. If you’ve been in the market for a new mobile gaming solution, this could be the laptop for you. Keep reading for more.

When you’re gaming, having an external mouse is very important for having full control and accuracy that a trackpad does not give. You could add the Logitech G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse to your laptop bag for just $40. Coming with a HERO 25K sensor, the G502 delivers precise tracking up to 25,600 DPI with “zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration.” The 11 programmable buttons allow you to customize your gaming experience with custom macros and shortcuts and a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel. This mouse even comes with weights to get the perfect feel and balance for FPS games for the ultimate customization.

If you’re looking for a home gaming setup, be sure to check out our roundup of today’s gaming desktop deals from $904. These deals include a Skytech desktop with a Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 3080 graphics for higher-end gaming and a Thermaltake Ryzen 5, GTX 1650 OC desktop as an entry-level option.

MSI GP66 15.6-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop features:

Game like a pro with this MSI GP gaming laptop. The Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM run graphic-intensive games smoothly, while the 1TB SSD offers rapid start-ups and ample storage space. This MSI gaming laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which produces detailed images on the 15.6-inch FHD 240hz for advanced gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!