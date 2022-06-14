Skytech RTX 3080 10GB and Thermaltake GTX 1650 OC gaming PCs from $904 (Up to $600 off)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 10GB for $1,999.99 shipped. Down from $2,600, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this desktop. Ready to handle just about any task you throw at it, the Ryzen 5 5600X here has six cores and 12 threads of processing power alongside DDR4 and PCIe 4.0 support. Plus, the RTX 3080 is the perfect pair as it’s PCIe 4.0 and leverages GDDR6X memory for high-end gaming. The GPU is made for high frame rate 1440p gaming and should easily hit 120 FPS or more in most titles even at ultra settings. Cranking it up to 4K will net a likely around 60 FPS in most games, though you might not be able to run at ultra there. Either way, the 3080 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck graphics cards on the market right now for high-end experiences, making this desktop particularly notable. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, don’t worry, Amazon is also offering the Thermaltake Glacier 150 Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/16GB/500GB/GTX 1650 OC for $903.68. Down from a going rate of between $960 and $1,200 over the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sure, this desktop doesn’t have the same amount of power that the lead deal does, but it’s still a great starting place. The Ryzen 5 3600 and GTX 1650 OC are great for gaming at 1080p, and with some settings turned down, you could even hit over 100 FPS in some titles. Plus, you’ll be able to upgrade down the road should you need more power as time goes on.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on the HyperX Pulsefire Dart gaming mouse that features wireless Qi charging support. It’s currently down at a new all-time low of $40, making it a great choice for lower-cost setups (or just picking up with the savings from either desktop above.) Plus, it’s down from $100, saving you 60% from its normal going rate.

Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Shiva offers the best gaming computer built up to date to easily run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

