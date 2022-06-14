Satechi annual Father’s Day sitewide sale takes 20% off GaN Chargers, Thunderbolt docks, more 

Satechi is now joining in on the Father’s Day savings by launching a 20% off sitewide sale. Unlike its previous promotions that provided the savings to select orders, this time around applying code FATHERS at checkout will take 20% off everything the brand sells. Free shipping is available in orders over $40. Our top pick is the new Satechi 165W USB-C GaN Charger at $96. Down from the usual $120, this one launched back at CES but has largely been out of stock for most of the year. That makes the $24 discount even more enticing, as this is matching the all-time low and is only the third overall discount yet. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can find our other top picks from the sale down below.

Featuring a 4-port design, Satechi’s most capable charger yet arrives with a combined 165W power output. The GaN tech keeps the entire package on the smaller side, and allows you to refuel everything from an M1 Pro MacBook Pro to iPhone, iPad, and other gear. There’s also a bundled cradle that keeps the charger upright and in place on your desk or nightstand. Head below for more.

Other notable inclusions in the Satechi Father’s Day sale:

Satechi 165W 4-port USB-C Charger features:

Take your desktop charging to the next level with the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to four devices simultaneously. Equipped with four USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 165W, the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger can easily power your MacBook Pro M1 at full speed, or your iPad Pro setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

