Seek’s CompactPRO XR USB-C thermal camera sees heat 2,400-feet away at new low of $428.50

Amazon is currently offering the Seek Thermal CompactPRO XR Long Range Thermal Imaging Camera for Android USB-C at $428.60 shipped. Normally going for $541.50, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this thermal camera. The CompactPRO XR is Seek’s longest-range and highest resolution thermal camera for your phone. The 320×240 thermal sensor is paired with a focusable 9.1mm f/1.0 lens that makes this setup capable of detecting heat signatures up to 2,400-feet away. The Seek app will allow you to take pictures and videos using the thermal camera to share with coworkers, and the low power consumption of the camera means it does not require its own battery. The temperature range this camera can detect goes from -40 to 626 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the FLIR ONE Gen 3 USB-C Thermal Camera at $230. The FLIR ONE app works in conjunction with the camera to capture thermal images and videos with the patented Multispectral Dynamic Imaging, or MSX, technology that combines both a visible image and the thermal image to create a better picture for identifying problems. The USB-C connector is also adjustable with a dial raising or lowering the connector to fit through thicker phone cases so you can use the camera without ending to remove it from your phone. The overall temperature range is smaller here at -4 to 248 degrees Fahrenheit with a smaller thermal sensor at 80×60 pixels.

Seek Thermal CompactPRO XR Thermal Camera features:

CompactPRO XR is our longest-range and highest resolution thermal imaging camera designed for your smartphone. The portable, battery-free design features a 320 x 240 sensor paired with a high-quality 9.1 mm focal length lens which can detect heat signatures up to 2,400 ft (750 m) away. Fully customize your thermal image with adjustable thermal Span & Level and emissivity settings, along with a choice of 10 different color palettes. CompactPRO XR delivers affordable, long-distance detection with improved clarity and go-anywhere portability for whatever the mission holds.

