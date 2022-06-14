Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack iPhone 13 Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $6.50, more

AilunUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of iPhone 13 Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $6.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $9, this is a 25% discount and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. Designed for the iPhone 13, this tempered glass kit includes two screen protectors as well as two camera covers. Yep, you’ll not only be able to protect your iPhone’s screen with this kit but also the camera. Nobody wants to go take a picture and have a big scratch across their lens. Plus, since it’s tempered glass, you won’t have to worry about bubbles like with old screen protectors, so long as you remove the dust from your display before applying. Plus, with two of each type of protectors included, should one of either break, you’ll have a spare on hand ready to go.
Works For iPhone 13 6.1 Inch display 2021 tempered glass screen protector and camera lens protector.Featuring maximum protection from scratches, scrapes, and bumps. Specially designed iPhone 13 6.1 Inch display 2021 camera lens protective film. The camera lens protector adopts the new technology of “seamless” integration of augmented reality, with light transmittance and night shooting function, without the need to design the flash hole position, when the flash is turned on at night, the original quality of photos and videos can be restored.
