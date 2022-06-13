HyperX’s Pulsefire Dart mouse features wireless Qi charging support at new low of $40

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 60% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. With the rechargeable battery lasting up to 50 hours, you can game without having to worry about if your mouse is charged or not, and it can be recharged wirelessly with a Qi charger like HyperX’s ChargePlay Base. The Pixart 3389 sensor supports a native DPI up to 16,000 for accuracy and precision with the ergonomic shape and grips making sure you have great aim every time. Don’t want to worry about charging the mouse? An optional wired mode is available for a direct PC connection which will also prevent wireless interference from adding latency. The HyperX NGENUITY software will give you control over the DPI settings, RGB lighting, create macros, and more. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t want to worry about charging or replacing batteries, check out the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $15. Coming with a total of nine programmable buttons, which is three more than the HyperX option, you will be able to set up three profiles stored on the onboard memory with RGB lighting indicating which profile is selected. The symmetric design of the G300s is what makes it ambidextrous for both left- and right-handed people. I use this mouse every day and I have yet to experience any issues with it the only thing of note being the dated software used to customize the profiles, but it does its job.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. For instance, you can pick up the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor at its low price of $227. You can also pick up some office lighting from Philips Hue with its Bright Days promotion today with deals on products that rarely see discounts.

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse features:

HyperX Pulsefire Dart is a gaming-grade wireless mouse with a reliable 2. 4GHz RF connection that will make you wonder why you waited so long to cut the cord. A wireless adapter is included to extend the range for desktop PC setups. It is Qi Certified for wireless charging and can last up to 50 hours on a single charge. With a Pixart 3389 sensor and a split-button design featuring reliable Omron switches, you’ll have all the accuracy you need to crush the competition. It’s ergonomically-shaped and features padded leatherette side grips designed to keep you comfortable during those long nights of gaming. Customize RGB lighting, create macros, manage battery life, and adjust DPI settings with the easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY Software.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!