Stay up and running with APC’s 9-outlet Battery Backup Surge Protector at $95 (2022 low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the APC UPS BE850G2 Battery Backup and Surge Protector for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $134 at Staples and more like $125 via Best Buy, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over a year and the best we can find right now. These backup battery surge protectors can be an invaluable part of any meaningful tech setup, delivering protection against electrical surges that could damage your expensive gear as well as to provide some external power to keep things running in time to safely shut down when the power gets knocked out, among other things. This model delivers a 850Va backup power supply alongside nine outlets, six of which feature UPS batter backup and surge protection as well as a pair of USB charger ports (2.4A shared) for juicing up your smartphone and other portable devices. More details below.

If the battery backup aspect of the model above seems like overkill for your needs, you can score some reliable surge protected outlets on this Anker Power Strip. Currently selling for $25 Prime shipped, it delivers 12 outlets as well as three USB charging ports for a fraction of the price of our lead deal. It’s not going to help much when the power goes out, but it is otherwise a worthy addition to just about any tech or entertainment center setup.

Just at the tail end of last month, Anker launched brand new 6-port power strip with 30W USB-C and added surge protection. The new Anker 521 Power Strip delivers a more compact, USB hub-like form-factor to your setup with pair of USB-A ports that can dish out up to 12W each as well as a 30W USB-C PD slot and more. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look at the spec sheet and availability details. Our review of the the brand’s triple monitor USB-C dock designed for M1 Macs is worth a peak as well.

APC UPS BE850G2 Battery Backup and Surge Protector features:

850VA / 450W battery backup power supply

9 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 6 UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector Outlets; 3 outlets wiht Surge Protection only

2 USB Charger Ports (2.4A shared) for cell phones, portable electronics

5′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), wall-mountable. Plus free Windows PC power-management software (Mac OS uses native “Energy Saver” Settings)

Replaceable Battery. Easily replace the battery back up with a genuine APC replacement battery, model RBC17 (sold separately)

