Anker launches new 6-port power strip with 30W USB-C and added surge protection

Today, Anker is launching the latest addition to its stable of power strips with a unique new offering. Packed into a sleek design that’s just as notable for the nightstand as it is for your travel setup, the new Anker 521 power strip also packs 30W USB-C to complement its traditional AC outlets and added surge protection.

Anker USB-C power strip goes on sale

Anker’s power strip lineup has expanded over the years to cover pretty much any form factor your setup could use, with more recent additions to packing in more than just AC outlets. Its latest debut takes that design focus to heart and arrives as the new Anker 521 Power Strip with USB-C.

In what is more like an upgraded USB-C charger, the new release is centered around three full-size AC outlets along the back of the streamlined build. Aside from the compact build, there’s nothing too out of the ordinary so far. But turn to the front of the device and you’ll find another three ways to refuel or power accessories at your desk or nightstand.

For starters there’s a 30W USB-C PD slot that is ideal for iPhones and the like, but can also supply enough juice for more demanding MacBooks and tablets. Then you’ll also find a pair of USB-A ports that can each dish out up to 12W of power. Though it’s worth noting that you’ll only be able to take advantage of the full 30W speeds when those secondary slots aren’t in use.

All of that is backed by 300 joules of surge protection, as well. Anker ties the entire USB-C power strip together by including a 5-foot braided cord into the unit. This should give you enough slack to place the charger pretty much anywhere, be it a permanent install behind the nightstand or to take with you on trips for repositioning the oftentimes inconvenient hotel wall outlets.

Now available at Amazon

Joining all of the other Anker power strips, the latest 521 USB-C model is now available for purchase at Amazon. It enters with a $39.99 retail price and is now shipping in one of two different styles. Pricing is certainly a bit more expensive compared to some of the other options in the Anker stable, but the specs will surely back up the MSRP for many. I see this more in the class of the flagship PowerPort Capsule than one of the brand’s more basic alternatives. Especially with the added surge protection features.

