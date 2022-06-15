ASUS’ ZenBook Flip S13 laptop with 4K OLED HDR screen reaches low of $999 (Save 32%)

B&H, as part of its Deal Zone deals, is offering the ASUS 13.3-inch ZenBook Flip S13 OLED i7/16GB/1TB for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,475 at B&H and Amazon, and $1,550 at Best Buy, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this laptop model. The 2.8GHz 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor is paired with 16GB of system memory to run just about every program you use on the ZenBook with speed and power. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for quick loading times and the highest level of performance in all your applications. Then there is the 4K OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display with HDR performance which earns it the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification with its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 and 133% of the sRGB color gamuts. The 360-degree hinge allows you to fold this laptop into a tent, lay it flat, or use it as a tablet. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to the I/O provided with the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI 1.4 output. With this limited integrated I/O, you may want to pick up a Thunderbolt 4 dock so you can greatly expand your capabilities. The Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station at $350 is one option you can go with but could instead go with Anker’s PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $200. The Apex docking station comes with four USB-A ports with some operating at 10Gb/s and others at 480Mb/s, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port for daisy-chaining peripherals, two HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, 3.5mm AUX port, and a USB-C PD port. The PowerExpand 5-in-1 Dock comes with fewer USB-A ports with the Thunderbolt signal being broken up into three separate downstream plugs so you can connect monitors and such. There is a single USB-A port included here.

Another option is Belkin’s new Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro for $351 which is at its new all-time low. It comes equipped with dual HDMI 4K slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, four USB 3.0 ports, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED i7/16GB/1TB features:

The 360° ErgoLift hinge on ZenBook Flip S has a silky-smooth, stepless action that holds the display securely at any angle. The versatility of ZenBook Flip S allows you to work in any mode you choose.

ZenBook Flip S comes with the ASUS Pen and Windows Ink, allowing you to accurately draw, write or annotate in any supported app. It’s the perfect choice for creativity.

The high-capacity battery in ZenBook Flip S provides up to 15 hours of battery life. It also features fast-charge technology and supports ASUS USB-C Easy Charge.

