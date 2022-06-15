Belkin’s 5,000mAh BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank with 12W USB matching Amazon low at $20

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 5K for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 20% off the going rate, $2.50 under the current Belkin direct price drop, and the best we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low. Housing a 5,000mAh battery that “provides up to 35 hours of additional battery life for your smartphone, this portable charging station is compatible with wide range of devices, featuring a 12W USB-A port alongside a USB-C input and an LED battery life indicator. More details below.

The $20 price above is notable one for a power bank from a brand name with that sort of capacity. This Charmast model, however, does sell for $15 Prime shipped with double the capacity if you mind going with lesser known brand. You can get a closer look at this ,more affordable solution right here.

But while we are talking charging gear and the like, Anker kicked off a brand new batch of price drops on Amazon today delivering notable discounts on a range of its MagSafe gear, power strips, power banks, wall chargers, and more. The deals start from $16 and you’ll find everything neatly organized for you in today’s roundup.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

5,000 mAh power bank provides up to 35 hours of additional battery life for your smartphone

Charge connected devices via 12W USB-A port; recharge power bank via USB-C port with included USB to USB-C cable

LED indicator displays charging status

Protected by 2-year warranty and $2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty

