Belkin’s 5,000mAh BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank with 12W USB matching Amazon low at $20

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 5K for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 20% off the going rate, $2.50 under the current Belkin direct price drop, and the best we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low. Housing a 5,000mAh battery that “provides up to 35 hours of additional battery life for your smartphone, this portable charging station is compatible with wide range of devices, featuring a 12W USB-A port alongside a USB-C input and an LED battery life indicator. More details below.
The $20 price above is notable one for a power bank from a brand name with that sort of capacity. This Charmast model, however, does sell for $15 Prime shipped with double the capacity if you mind going with lesser known brand. You can get a closer look at this ,more affordable solution right here.
But while we are talking charging gear and the like, Anker kicked off a brand new batch of price drops on Amazon today delivering notable discounts on a range of its MagSafe gear, power strips, power banks, wall chargers, and more. The deals start from $16 and you’ll find everything neatly organized for you in today’s roundup.
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank features:
- The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years
- 5,000 mAh power bank provides up to 35 hours of additional battery life for your smartphone
- Charge connected devices via 12W USB-A port; recharge power bank via USB-C port with included USB to USB-C cable
- LED indicator displays charging status
- Protected by 2-year warranty and $2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty
